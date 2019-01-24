Stable Yemen Won't Be Achieved Via Fragile Settlement - Minister

Yemeni civilians stand at the site of a Saudi air strike against Huthi rebels near Sanaa Airport. (AFP/ File)

A secure and prosperous future for Yemenis will not be achieved through a fragile political settlement that gives immunity to criminals and allows outlawed militias to keep and bear arms, said Yemen's Minister of Human Rights Mohammed Askar.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council that convened in Geneva Wednesday to review Yemen's human rights record, Askar stated that "A better future can only be materialized by laying down a sound basis for permanent and comprehensive peace that ensures growth and peaceful co-existence for all Yemenis under the three references agreed upon locally, regionally and internationally: GCC Peace Initiative; Outcome of National Dialogue Conference; and the UN Security Council Resolution 2216."

"Faced with tough challenges and complicated circumstances triggered by the Houthi coup d'état, the legitimate government of Yemen has been exerting significant efforts to establish peace, supporting all efforts made by brothers and friends as well as the UN, to forge a peaceful solution to the situation in Yemen and to spare the Yemeni people more suffering and destruction," he added.

In his inaugural speech, Askar narrated that Yemen faced a dangerous slope mid-2014 in which armed Houthis emerged, rejecting the outcomes of National Dialogue Conference and the new constitution draft.

The group also committed military actions that obstructed the political transition in Yemen, reaching the coup's day on Sep. 21 2014.

He also showcased the government procedures in the quest for justice to victims of violations in Yemen, including the establishment of The National Commission to Investigate Alleged Violations of Human Rights.

The Yemeni minister added that the government has exerted restless efforts to support the rights of education and health and to combat children military recruitment.

