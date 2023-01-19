Stampede kills 1, injures 60 in Iraq

ALBAWABA - One person was killed and 60 others were injured in a stampede around the Athletic field in Basra on Thursday, the National Iraqi News Agency reported.

Some of the injured are in critical condition, according to a source quoted by the agency.

تسجيل حالة وفاة واكثر من 50 اصابة قرب بوابات ملعب جذع النخلة في #البصرة نتيجة التدافع بين الجماهير . pic.twitter.com/gEkBYKrfEz — عصام العراقي (@alraqysam84) January 19, 2023

Thousands of football fans gathered on Thursday morning to cheer their favorite team on the Arabian Gulf Cup's final game between the Iraqi and the Omani national teams in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra.

The tournament, Khaleeji Zain 25, started on Jan. 6 with the participation of eight teams: Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, UAE and Yemen.