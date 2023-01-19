  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Stampede kills 1, injures 60 in Iraq

Stampede kills 1, injures 60 in Iraq

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published January 19th, 2023 - 09:12 GMT
Arabian Gulf
Iraq supporters celebrate their team's win in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-final football match between Iraq and Qatar in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on January 16, 2023 (Photo by Asaad NIAZI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - One person was killed and 60 others were injured in a stampede around the Athletic field in Basra on Thursday, the National Iraqi News Agency reported.

Also ReadIs it Persian Gulf, or Arabian Gulf?Is it Persian Gulf, or Arabian Gulf?

Some of the injured are in critical condition, according to a source quoted by the agency.

Thousands of football fans gathered on Thursday morning to cheer their favorite team on the Arabian Gulf Cup's final game between the Iraqi and the Omani national teams in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra.

The tournament, Khaleeji Zain 25, started on Jan. 6 with the participation of eight teams: Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, UAE and Yemen.

Tags:Arabian GulfIraqOmanKhaleeji 25

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...