Stampede Kills 44 People at Religious Festival in Israel

Published April 30th, 2021 - 04:40 GMT
Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at religious festival
Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in the north of Israel on early on April 30, rescue services said. Tens of thousands of Jews were participating in the annual pilgrimage on Thursday, for the feast of Lag BaOmer. But after midnight, a grandstand collapsed, triggering scenes of panic. David COHEN / JINI PIX / AFP
Israeli religious festival incident kills 44 people, leaves 106 others wounded.

At least 44 people were killed and 103 injured early Friday in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in northern Israel.

The incident occurred on Mount Meron near the northern town of Safed, where the Lag baOmer holiday was being celebrated.  

According to Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post, 44 people died in the stampede and 103 were injured, 44 of which were in serious condition.


Also, a field hospital was reportedly established in the region and there were problems with phone networks due to the density.

The Israeli police have launched an investigation into the stampede.

Six ambulance helicopters were sent to the region for the evacuation of those in critical condition and many medical teams arrived at the scene.

“Tragedy on Mount Meron. We all pray for the healing of the injured. I want to strengthen the rescue forces operating in the area," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter.

