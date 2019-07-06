Stop The 'Unlawful Attacks' Erdogan Tells Haftar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for an end to “unlawful attacks” by militiamen loyal to the renegade commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar.

“The president renewed his support for the internationally-recognized government and urged an end to unlawful attacks by Haftar’s forces,” Turkey’s presidency quoted Erdogan as saying during a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul on Friday.

Libya has been divided between two rival governments, the House of Representatives, based in the eastern city of Tobruk, and Serraj's internationally-recognized unity Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.

Haftar, who is presumably loyal to the government in the east, launched a deadly campaign on April 4 to invade and conquer Tripoli, resulting in repeated fierce clashes, particularly on the southern edges of the capital, leaving nearly 1,000 people killed so far.

Last month, Haftar, whose forces hold much of eastern and southern Libya, ordered his army to arrest all Turkish nationals and close all restaurants and shops with Turkish names after he lost a major town to forces backing the GNA.





On July 1, a day after Haftar’s forces destroyed a Turkish drone parked at Tripoli’s only working airport, the LNA released six Turkish sailors after it briefly detained them. Their release came after Ankara vowed that the LNA would become a “legitimate target” unless the men were released immediately.

“The price of hostile attitudes or attacks will be heavy. They will be responded to with the most efficient and hard manner,” said Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar on June 30.

Turkey’s interest in Libya goes back to the Ottoman era as the North African country was part of the vast empire until 1912.

Separately on Friday, the United Nations Security Council called for a ceasefire in Libya, condemning the late Tuesday attack on the Tajoura detention camp east of the capital.

In a statement, the council “stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire.”

Libya has been the scene of increasing violence since 2011, when former dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled from power after an uprising and a NATO military intervention.

His ouster created a huge power vacuum, leading to chaos and the emergence of numerous militant outfits, including the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

