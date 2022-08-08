Street Protests, Roadblocks in Iraq's Basra

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 8th, 2022 - 08:39 GMT
ALBAWABA - Angry protests and roadblocks are trending in the Iraqi city of Basra. They are continuing as seen from the video under different hashtags.

Protestors are angry about the incessant electric power supplies in Iraq's second largest city in the south of the country. 

Amazing is the fact is the Basra is an oil city. And here is more:

 

