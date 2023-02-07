Strikes continue in France

ALBAWABA - French continue to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's latest pension reform.

Strikes affect trains, schools and refineries in France as demonstrations are expected to continue against Macron's bid to raise the retirement age.

The new reform proposed by the French president includes hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increasing the number of years people must make contributions for a full pension.

A security source told AFP that around one million people are expected to take part in the protests on Tuesday.

According to sources, the head of the hardline CGT union, Philippe Martinez, warned of more "numerous, massive and rolling" strikes if the government is stick to its pension reform plan.

He maintained: "If the government keeps on refusing to listen then of course things will have to be ratcheted up."