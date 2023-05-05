Strong earthquake hits Japan

ALBAWABA - A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the central Ishikawa region of Japan, the country's weather agency announced on Friday.

Local media outlets reported that no tsunami warning was issued by authorities.

BREAKING: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake, which measured a strong 6 on the shindo scale, has hit Ishikawa Prefecture. There is no tsunami warning. https://t.co/tATkYAmkhR pic.twitter.com/VULm36MhRR — The Japan Times (@japantimes) May 5, 2023

The earthquake struck central Japan at 2:42 p.m. (0542 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japanese authorities are investigating reports of damaged buildings, NHK reported. However, no injuries were reported in the quake.