Strong earthquake hits Japan

Published May 5th, 2023 - 06:01 GMT
ALBAWABA - A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the central Ishikawa region of Japan, the country's weather agency announced on Friday.

Local media outlets reported that no tsunami warning was issued by authorities.

The earthquake struck central Japan at 2:42 p.m. (0542 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japanese authorities are investigating reports of damaged buildings, NHK reported. However, no injuries were reported in the quake.

