Strong Earthquake Hits Southern Iran

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Bandar Abbas province in southern Iran on Sunday, November 14th, EMCS reported.

Apparently there was just an earthquake across the Strait of Hormuz in Iran, which I in Dubai mistook for me being overcaffeinated and slightly jittery https://t.co/sIkqGuh36t — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) November 14, 2021

According to social media users, the strong earthquake didn't only affect Iran, but its effects were also witnessed in some UAE and Saudi Arabian cities.

The earthquake hit the Strait of Hormuz region in Iran.

Moreover, UAE Meteorological Center revealed that a 6.2-magnitude earthquake stroke southern Iran at a depth of 10 km, but it didn't leave any negative effects on the country.