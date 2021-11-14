Strong Earthquake Hits Southern Iran

  1. Home
Published November 14th, 2021 - 12:27 GMT
A strong earthquake hit Iran
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Bandar Abbas province in southern Iran on Sunday, November 14th, EMCS reported.

According to social media users, the strong earthquake didn't only affect Iran, but its effects were also witnessed in some UAE and Saudi Arabian cities.

The earthquake hit the Strait of Hormuz region in Iran.

Moreover, UAE Meteorological Center revealed that a 6.2-magnitude earthquake stroke southern Iran at a depth of 10 km, but it didn't leave any negative effects on the country.

