ALBAWABA - Trending in Iraq. A student kills two of his professors in a university in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

#العراق... طالب مفصول يقتل أستاذين في جامعة في أربيل https://t.co/OcTiTq3pPL — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) June 28, 2022

Dean of the Law Collage in the Salah Al Din University Dr Kawen Ismael and another professor in the Engineering College were killed by the suspended student according to Annahar Arabic daily.