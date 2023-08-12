Su-30 Fighter Jet crash claims 2 Lives in Russia

ALBAWABA - A Su-30 fighter jet has tragically crashed during a training flight in Russia's Kaliningrad region, leading to the loss of two pilots' lives.

The incident, possibly triggered by a technical malfunction, has prompted an investigation by the Russian Armed Forces.

The crash occurred during routine training exercises in Kaliningrad, part of Russia's European territory. The Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces confirmed that the aircraft, carrying no ammunition, went down, resulting in the fatalities of both pilots aboard.

Russia: Su-30 fighter jet crashed during training in Kaliningrad. Pilots are dead. pic.twitter.com/LoxXfEReR3 — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 12, 2023

Kaliningrad, positioned between NATO members Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic Sea, holds strategic importance for Russia. The Su-30 fighter jets are a pivotal asset in the region's military operations, including their intensive deployment in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.