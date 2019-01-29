Sub-Saharan Africa Most Corrupt - Transparency International
(Shutterstock)
The nations of sub-Saharan Africa are still perceived on average to have the world's most corrupt governments, according to the latest index published by Transparency International.
The Berlin-based organisation says in its annual report that sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest-scoring region on its 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
