Sudan’s President on 2-Day Visit to Qatar

Sudan's President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir

Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir headed to Doha on Tuesday on a two-day visit to hold bilateral summit with the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday, according to the Qatari state agency QNA.

Al-Bashir’s visit to Qatar is his first foreign visit from the time of the eruption of protests against his rule in Sudan since 19 December 2018. He is facing serious criticism after the economic deterioration and increased in inflation in Sudan.

According to QNA, the meeting will discuss bilateral relations between Doha and Khartoum as well as regional issues in mutual concern.

A statement from the Sudanese presidency said that the emir of Qatar was one of the Arab leaders who expressed support for Al-Bashir from the beginning of the demonstrations. Qatar also offered to provide Khartoum with any necessary aid.

The statement added that the meeting between the two, Al-Bashir and Al-Thani, will address efforts to achieve stability and peace in Darfur, the Sudanese disturbed region, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Local Sudanese media said that about 40 people were killed since the beginning of demonstrations in Sudan, as Sudanese police attacked protesters, charges vehemently denied by Sudanese law enforcement forces.

