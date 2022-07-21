Sudan: 1000s of Women, Kids Displaced in Blue Nile Deadly Violence

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Khardiata Lo Ndiaye has expressed deep concern over dozens of civilians killed and thousands of women and children displaced after a wave of inter-communal violence in parts of the country’s Blue Nile State.

“We are deeply concerned, lives have been lost, thousands of people had to flee and seek safety and shelter, and lives of many others have been disrupted,” Lo Ndiaye said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

She added, “I am calling on all parties to stop the violence, talk to each other and seek mutually acceptable solutions.”

What is behind the tribal violence in Sudan’s Blue Nile State? https://t.co/IwV4A97F8N pic.twitter.com/IOUaO9dhOn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 19, 2022

At least 14,000 people have been displaced from Ar Rusayris locality in Blue Nile State following the inter-communal violence that started in Ganis town and other parts of Ar Rusayris on July 15, government officials disclosed.

On July 14, inter-communal violence erupted in Ganis town and other parts of Ar Rusayris between Berta or Funj, the original inhabitants of southeastern Sudan, and Hausa people whose ethnic roots are in Nigeria. The latter seek to establish a chiefdom and claim territory in the war-ravaged area.

The violence broke out after the killing of a Hausa over land ownership in Roseiris and spread to Ed Damazin town and other areas on July 15 and 16.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the head of the health emergency and epidemic control directorate at Blue Nile State’s Health ministry, Omer Adam Omer said that 105 people have been killed and 225 others injured.

Incidents of violence in Blue Nile state between the Berti and Hausa tribes in the absence of the government of Sudan. These events will drag the country into a civil war pic.twitter.com/fAwyY1fg5Z — SaberZakariya (@saberzakariya2) July 17, 2022

There are reports of an additional 1,000 people displaced in Ar Rusayris, and 500 outside Ed Damazine town. The number of those displaced is also likely to increase, as information from other parts of the state and neighboring states comes in.

“We are already providing assistance and support to thousands of vulnerable people in parts of Blue Nile State and stand ready to support the people affected by this wave of violence,” stressed Lo Ndiaye.



Meanwhile humanitarian organizations are reportedly dispatching health and medical supplies enough for 30,000 people, including three emergency health kits, trauma kits and supplies for 450 trauma cases.

Humanitarian organizations, OCHA said, reached about 563,000 people in Blue Nile with humanitarian assistance and support from January-March 2022.

Over 14 million people, currently require some form of life-saving assistance.