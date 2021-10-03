Sudan: 16 Factions, Armed Groups Call For National Consensus Charter

At least sixteen political and armed groups in Sudan have agreed a new charter calling for national consensus among the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and blamed some of its components for monopolizing power.

The new alliance gathers, among others, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi, Justice and Equality Movement of Gibril Ibrahim, Kush Liberation Movement, SPLM-N Ismail Jalab, Democratic Alliance for Social Justice of Ali Askouri.

They signed a new charter entitled "The National Consensus Charter for the Unity of the Forces of Freedom and Change"

The participants chanted a new version of the December Revolution slogan "Freedom, peace and justice, and unity is the people’s choice" instead of "Freedom, peace and justice, and revolution is the people’s choice".

In their speeches, Minnawi and Ibrahim denounced the monopoly of power by four components of the FFC saying they have excluded the other groups that participated with them in the struggle against the former regime.

Minnawi called to review all the appointments that took place after the collapse of the former regime.

While Ibrahim, in his speech, insisted on the need to review the Empowerment Removal Committee adding that "civil servants should not be removed for political affiliation".

We refuse "to deprive a citizen of working in public institutions because of his political affiliation. Also we refuse to take people’s money unfairly and defame them before completing the legal procedures", he added.

JEM leader has always voiced his opposition to the removal committee and called to task the courts with its attributions.

“We will not allow the military to control our revolution.”



Sudan's security forces fired tear gas at thousands rallying in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy https://t.co/GPZZvbDThz pic.twitter.com/y1YD5lhnzE — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 30, 2021

Ibrahim Alamin, a leading figure of the National Umma Party arrived at the meeting hall but left immediately pointing to the presence of members of the former regime.

The signing of the FFC consensus charter intervenes days after a failed coup attempt carried out by Islamists officers.

Also, the civilian and military components traded accusations over their responsibility for the slow pace of democratic reforms.

In a statement published on the official Facebook page of the Sudanese army, al-Burhan’s Media Adviser and the army Spokesman Tahir Abu Haja welcomed calls to return to the "founding platform" and described the Saturday meeting as "a return to truth and comprehensive national consensus."



"Those who refuse to return to the platform will be overtaken by events and will not be able to stand in the way of the sweeping mass current that expresses the will of the people who refuse to give priority to narrow partisan interest over the national interest, and who refuse to leave the fate of the revolution in the hands of a few who monopolize opportunities and lead the country according to their whims," he wrote without mentioning the FFC.

On Friday, the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan sent a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chairperson of the Security Council for September Geraldine Byrne Nason of Ireland.

According to a statement by the Sovereign Council, al-Burhan reiterated his determination to protect the democratic transition in Sudan until the general elections which will take place within two years.

Members of #Sudan’s Forces for Freedom and Change which led revolution reportedly chanting slogans criticising military component of transitional govnt at hq of committee charged with dismantling Bashir era corruption. https://t.co/iJkAUUznZO — Umut Çağrı Sarı (@umutcagrisari) September 26, 2021

The ruling coalition FFC did not issue a statement in response to these developments.

Also, the other signatory groups of the Juba Peace Agreement did not comment on the establishment of the new alliance.

Al-Hadi Idriss, Member of the Sovereign Council and Chairperson of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front will hold a press conference on the first anniversary of the Juba Peace Agreement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.