Sudan is Facing a Military Coup Attempt

Sudanese local media revealed on Tuesday that a coup group is now attempting to control the situation in the country.

Mohamed al-Faki Suliman, a member in the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council posted on his Facebook profile: "Everything is under control and the revolution remains victorious."

The Sudanese official has also urged civilians to stand up against the attempted coup in favor of the country's peace.

According to media sources, Sudanese officials claim the attempted coup has failed. However, videos of armed tanks and armored vehicles wondering across the capital Khartoum are circulating the internet.

National channels are announcing that the coup attempt in Sudan failed. But there is a movement of tanks and armored vehicles on the streets of Khartoum. #Sudan pic.twitter.com/YW0kKNPauh — The RAGEX - News (@theragex) September 21, 2021

Furthermore, during the past week the Sudanese army has been denouncing allegation of attempted coup in the country.

Military sources saying that armored vehicles are spreading all the way in the Sudanese capital to Headquarters building.