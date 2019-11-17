Sudan Court to Rule on Deposed President Bashir on Dec. 14

A Sudanese court will deliver its verdict in December in the trial of deposed President Omar al-Bashir on charges of corruption, according to judicial sources Saturday.

The criminal court set Dec. 14 as date for the verdict, al-Bashir’s lawyer, Mohamed Hasan al-Amin, told reporters after the trial.

Al-Bashir, 75, who appeared in court 11 times, faces charges of corruption, possession of foreign currency and receiving gifts illegally





He was removed from power by the military in April after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

After his overthrow, authorities seized 7 million euros, $351,000 and 5 million Sudanese pounds at al-Bashir's home.

Since his ouster, al-Bashir has been held in Kober prison in Khartoum.

