Sudan Discusses 'GERD Water' With Egypt

The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council held a meeting with the Egyptian President in Cairo on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

On his way back to Khartoum from New York, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stopped in Cairo, where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on relations security and military cooperation between the two countries as well as trade and economic cooperation.'

In a statement released after the meeting, the Egyptian presidency said that al-Sisi said he looks forward to strengthening relations in a way that contributes to achieving the interests of the two brotherly countries at the security, military, economic and commercial levels.

“The meeting reviewed the latest developments in regional issues of common interest, including the Renaissance Dam,” said a spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency.

“Also, they agreed to continue intensive consultation and mutual coordination in this respect during the coming period (…),” he further stressed.

On August 12, Ethiopian Prime minister Abiy Ahmed announced the successful completion of the GERD’s 3rd filling.

Ahmed added that Ethiopia was unilaterally working “to ensure the benefits of the lower basin countries”.

Egypt had rejected the continued filing and sent a letter to the UN Security Council to mark its position.

Sudan and Egypt call for a trilateral agreement but Addis disregards the request.

A tripartite process has been suspended since April 2021.

With the construction and filling of the #GERD now nearly complete, #Egypt and #Sudan are running out of options. https://t.co/h6snvsSKSV — Arab Center Washington DC (@ArabCenterWDC) September 25, 2022

In a statement about the meeting released in Khartoum, the Sovereign Council the two leaders discussed joint cooperation to develop resources in the two countries.

“The talks touched on the implementation of joint economic and development projects. Also, they discussed political and diplomatic coordination between them on regional and international issues,” added the statement

