Sudan Finds 40 Protesters’ Bodies in Nile

The bodies of dozens of slain protesters have been found in the Blue Nile River north of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the CCSD said that teams of volunteers had discovered the roughly 40 bodies along the bank of the river, believed to be those of demonstrators killed in recent clashes with security forces.

Local activists have posted video footage on social-media websites purporting to show rescue teams pulling the bodies from the river near Khartoum’s Blue Nile Bridge.

The CCSD went on to assert that a number of bodies had been taken to an unknown location by vehicles belonging to the Sudanese army’s Rapid Support Forces.





On Tuesday, at least 60 anti-regime demonstrators were killed when security forces forcibly dispersed a sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced the “removal” of President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

A Military Transitional Council (MTC) is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the ruling MTC relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority.

