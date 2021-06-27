Sudan to Hand Over Ex-President Omar al-Bashir to The ICC

The Sudanese government will hand over ousted President Omar al-Bashir and former leading members of his government to the International Criminal Court (ICC), an official said Saturday.

Anadolu and BBC reporting Sudan Cabinet decision to hand over former President Omer al-Bashir and other officials to ICC https://t.co/cExpkTGSCL — 𝙸𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝙴𝚍𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚜 (@iain_edwards) June 27, 2021

“The government has decided to hand over Bashir and other criminals to the ICC after the adoption of the ICC procedures,” Minister of Federal Affairs Buthaina Dinar said at a news conference.



He said the handover would follow the end of Bashir’s trial on corruption and other crimes in local courts.

Bashir and three officials were indicted by The Hague-based court on charges, including war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

Sudan to hand over former President Omer al-Bashir to ICC https://t.co/6m0UGUGTaN pic.twitter.com/Ys65bCAbWZ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) June 26, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.