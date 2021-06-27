Sudan to Hand Over Ex-President Omar al-Bashir to The ICC

  1. Home
Published June 27th, 2021 - 07:37 GMT
Sudanese government to hand over former President Omar Al-Bashir to ICC
Former president Omar al-Bashir, shown here at the presidential palace in Khartoum in March 2019, was ousted by the military following protests against his decades-long rule. (Ashraf Shazly, AFP)
Bashir, 3 officials indicted by Hague-based court for war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity

The Sudanese government will hand over ousted President Omar al-Bashir and former leading members of his government to the International Criminal Court (ICC), an official said Saturday.

“The government has decided to hand over Bashir and other criminals to the ICC after the adoption of the ICC procedures,” Minister of Federal Affairs Buthaina Dinar said at a news conference.


He said the handover would follow the end of Bashir’s trial on corruption and other crimes in local courts.

Bashir and three officials were indicted by The Hague-based court on charges, including war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

Tags:International Criminal CourtSudanOmer al-Bashir

