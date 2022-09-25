Sudan: The Lives of 350,000 Wreaked by Floods

Heavy rains and flash floods affected about 349,000 people across Sudan as of 22 September, the country’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organisations on the ground and local authorities said.

At least 24,800 homes have been destroyed and 48,200 damaged in 16 out of the 18 states.

According to the National Council for Civil Defence (NCCD),146 people have died and over 122 people injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

Sudan: Heavy rains and floods kill 52 people https://t.co/Vr7P4qoeIn pic.twitter.com/j2AECQvlcW — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) August 14, 2022

The states most affected by floods and heavy rains include, South Darfur, Gedaref, Central Darfur, White Nile, and Kassala, followed by Northern, West Darfur, River Nile, North Kordofan, Aj Jazirah, West Kordofan, South Kordofan, Sennar and East Darfur.

Khartoum and North Darfur have reportedly been less impacted by rain and floods.



Most of the clusters, the United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) said, reported that due to poor road access to hard-to-reach areas affected by floods and poor infrastructure in some of the areas hamper the timely delivery of nutrition services.

