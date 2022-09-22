Sudan Discovers Seven Monkeypox Cases

The number of confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in Sudan has risen to seven including a case in the capital Khartoum, Sudanese health officials said on Tuesday.

Sudanese health authority confirmed the first case of monkeypox detected in West Darfur state last July.

“With the confirmation of new cases, the number of monkeypox infections in the country has risen to seven,” said Dr Montasser Mohamed Osman, Director of the General Directorate of Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control at the Ministry of Health.

The number of confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in Sudan has risen to seven including a case in the capital Khartoum, Sudanese health officials said on Tuesday.

https://t.co/fzM8fduuf6 pic.twitter.com/21OdajvjFI — Sudan Tribune (@SudanTribune_EN) September 21, 2022

“Five new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed, including two cases in West Darfur and one in each of the states of Khartoum, Kassala and North Darfur,” Osman further said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Following the announcement of the first case, Sudan announced a series of measures to prevent the spread of the monkeypox virus.

These measures include the activation of pathological surveillance for early detection, follow-up, investigation and tightening of control procedures at sea, air and land crossings.

Sudan like the rest of Africa has not yet received the vaccine against the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread from animals to humans. Also, it can spread from humans to other humans and from the environment to humans.

The identified symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, accompanied by the development of a rash which may last for more than two weeks.