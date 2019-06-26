Sudan: The Military is Now Willing Share to With Protesters

The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) said it does not mind sharing the sovereign council equally with the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.



Council Member Yasser al-Atta said in a press statement on Tuesday that the military has informed US envoy Donald Booth of its rejection of calls for the Freedom and Change forces to control the legislative council, and their acceptance to equally share the "sovereign council".



The US presidential envoy to Sudan held talks on Tuesday with the head of the TMC, Abdul Fattah Burhan.









Addressing reporters in Khartoum, Booth said his consultations with the parties were aimed at encouraging them to resume direct negotiations. He told the president and members of the military council that the safety of the people of Sudan “was above all.” He asked the council not to hold elections within a year, in order to ensure a democratic transition in the country.



Meanwhile, Khartoum and other Sudanese cities witnessed a number of student and labor demonstrations, demanding the "military" to hand over power to a civilian government.



In parallel, dozens of supporters of the TMC staged a demonstration in front of the Ethiopian embassy in Khartoum, to declare their rejection of the Ethiopian mediation, after accusing Addis Ababa of interfering in Sudanese affairs.



Ethiopia has proposed a plan to resolve the Sudanese crisis and bring the parties back to the negotiating table in order to discuss the transition to a civilian government and the signing of a declaration of principles.



The African country led diplomatic efforts after a deadly crackdown by security forces killed at least 128 people across the country earlier this month, according to protest organizers. Sudanese authorities offered a lower toll of 61 deaths.

This article has been adapted from its original source.