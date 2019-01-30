Sudan Police Arrests Deputy Leader of Largest Opposition Umma Party

Sudan (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for National Umma Party Follow >

Sudanese security forces have arrested the deputy leader of the National Umma party, the country’s largest opposition party.

“The authorities arrested the party deputy leader Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi,” the party said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Mariam is the daughter of prominent opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi.

There was no comment from Sudanese authorities on the report.

On Tuesday, Khartoum said it will set free all protesters held during demonstrations in Sudan since December.

Sudanese authorities say that around 816 people have been arrested in the protests that ravaged the country over tough economic conditions and price hikes.

Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir -- in power since 1989 -- pledged to carry out urgent economic reforms amid continued calls by the opposition to protest.

A nation of 40 million, Sudan has struggled to recover from the loss of three quarters of its oil output -- its main source of foreign currency -- since the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

This article has been adapted from its original source.