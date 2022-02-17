Sudan: Political Detainees Start Hunger Strike

A medical group expressed its deep concern about the conditions of political detainees who launched a hunger strike on Monday to protest the arbitrary detention.

More than a hundred detainees launched an open-ended hunger strike on Monday, including some leaders of Forces for Freedom and Change and members of the Resistance Committees.

Sudan: More than 100 detainees start hunger strikehttps://t.co/qs7uKOhUvR pic.twitter.com/IgNEFAGAKj — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 15, 2022

The detainees are in Soba Prison and Penitents Prison in Omdurman. Some of them are university students or students in the final year of high school.

The Unified Medical Office (UMO) said on Tuesday that the detainees continued their strike for the second day in protest against the ill-treatment and the ban on visits.

“The authorities also deny access to medicines for detainees, some of whom suffer from chronic diseases. This ban increases the risk of serious health complications for their lives,” said the Office.

The detainees do not receive adequate medical care. Also, they are not hospitalized in the event of a health emergency.

The medical group stressed that they hold the Sudanese authorities for any harm to the political detainees as a result of medical negligence or complications of hunger strikes.

The UMO is a coalition of the Central Committees of Sudanese Doctors, Sudan’s Legitimate Doctors’ Union and Committee of Consultants and Specialists.

