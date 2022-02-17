  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Sudan: Political Detainees Start Hunger Strike

Sudan: Political Detainees Start Hunger Strike

Published February 17th, 2022 - 07:15 GMT
hunger strike
Sudanese security forces fired tear gas today at protesters rallying against last year's military coup and the arrest of several political figures and pro-democracy activists, an AFP correspondent said. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
Sudanese in jail announced hunger strike against arbitrary detention.

A medical group expressed its deep concern about the conditions of political detainees who launched a hunger strike on Monday to protest the arbitrary detention.

Also ReadMore Protesters Killed in Anti-coup Rallies in SudanMore Protesters Killed in Anti-coup Rallies in Sudan

More than a hundred detainees launched an open-ended hunger strike on Monday, including some leaders of Forces for Freedom and Change and members of the Resistance Committees.

The detainees are in Soba Prison and Penitents Prison in Omdurman. Some of them are university students or students in the final year of high school.

The Unified Medical Office (UMO) said on Tuesday that the detainees continued their strike for the second day in protest against the ill-treatment and the ban on visits.

“The authorities also deny access to medicines for detainees, some of whom suffer from chronic diseases. This ban increases the risk of serious health complications for their lives,” said the Office.

The detainees do not receive adequate medical care. Also, they are not hospitalized in the event of a health emergency.

 

The medical group stressed that they hold the Sudanese authorities for any harm to the political detainees as a result of medical negligence or complications of hunger strikes.

The UMO is a coalition of the Central Committees of Sudanese Doctors, Sudan’s Legitimate Doctors’ Union and Committee of Consultants and Specialists.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:hunger strikeDoctormedical groupSudan

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2003-2022 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...