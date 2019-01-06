Sudan Premier Tries to Restore Calm by New Economic Measures

Protests broke out in Sudan over soaring bread prices. (Twitter)

Sudanese Prime Minister Mutaz Musa said he expects recent measures taken by the government to contribute to a comprehensive breakthrough in the country's economic situation, which caused the citizens to suffer pressure.

The PM's statements came during a live public radio show, dedicated to discusses the economic situation and recent protests in Sudan.

Musa received dozens of calls from citizens, especially those who participated in recent events and criticized the conditions in general and economic fruitless measures taken by the country from time to time.

They also talked about their daily suffering to obtain petroleum products, bread and cash.

Musa was asked about the government’s plan in the fight against corruption, which is the biggest factor in the economic deterioration.

"We will no longer hear about the opening and closing of a corruption case,” he responded, adding that Sudan is moving forward in tracking and holding those responsible accountable for the corruption.

“This is a message for them.”

The government had prepared policies to maintain the stability of the Sudanese pound exchange rate.

The liquidity problem was also solved after printing the 100 pounds paper cash, which will be offered to citizens in February, in addition to setting policies to curb inflation in order to return to 27 percent after it amounted to 68.9 percent in December.

Sudan's GDP rose to 90 billion dollars by the end of 2018 from 70 billion dollars four years ago, he said, pointing out that the government has been working to employ this increase to sustain the growth of the country's economy.

The country began last week to take decisive measures to address the deteriorating economic situation.

Among these policies is providing flour rations for bakeries that are enough for three months, and the same goes for fuel distribution stations.

Moreover, measures taken to address the liquidity crisis included the printing of new currencies and the government's call for the private sector to deposit its funds in the banks.

