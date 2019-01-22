Sudan Protesters Call for Night Rallies Against Omar Bashir

Sudanese demonstrators hold up a banner bearing a slogan calling for the overthrow of the regime during an anti-government protest in Khartoum. (AFP/ File)

Khartoum has witnessed a calm day, while Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) called for night protests in two popular areas in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sudan’s Doctors’ Committee said in a terse on Monday that a university student was shot in the head. This raises the number of dead to three last Thursday. SPA urged for continuous protests throughout the night.

Minister of Information Mamoun Hassan Ibrahim accused a left-group of conducting actions against the citizens' security, noting that high committees are following up the occurrences along with various security bodies.

During a press conference in Khartoum, Ibrahim said that the security bodies are working on securing the state and citizens.

Ibrahim stressed the citizens’ right to protest and express freely, as he admitted that there is an actual crisis, but he set a condition that protesters should demonstrate without neglecting the state.

Communist Party Secretary Mohammad Mokhtar al-Khatib said in another news conference that the regime is cracking under the pressure of the fight. He denounced the aggression and violence practiced by the regime against people.

Khatib vowed to keep up the struggle to oust the regime and establish a civil and democratic state.

National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) General Salah Abdallah Gosh affirmed that the NISS seeks to safeguard citizens, and accused a demonstrator of killing doctor Babeker Abdul Hamid last Thursday.

NISS has pictures that show the moment the doctor was killed, said Gosh, pledging to arrest the committer.

Further, Al Arabiya announced that Sudanese authorities have revoked press accreditation of Al Arabiya’s Khartoum correspondent Saad el-Din Hassan. Sudanese officials initially detained then released Hassan earlier this month after he was summoned for questioning following his reporting of the recent protests in the country.

