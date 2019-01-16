Sudan Protests in Khartoum Show no Sign of Abating

Anti-government demonstrators in the Sudanese capital Khartoum's southern business district of El-Kalakla. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for al-Thawra Follow >

Protests in Sudan spread to residential areas of the capital Tuesday as the country’s economic and political crisis showed no signs of abating.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Al Kalakla, Jabra and Al-Thawra, eyewitnesses said.

The move was called for by independent professional unions to add momentum to the ongoing protests for an end to soaring living costs.

Police used tear gas to quell the crowds, arresting dozens of activists, the witnesses said.

Sudan saw widespread protests Sunday in many cities, including the capital Khartoum.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans, calling for democracy, peace and justice.

The nationwide protests, which have been ongoing for around a month, are also calling for President Omar Al-Bashir to step down.

This article has been adapted from its original source.