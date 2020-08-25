Sudan Split on Normalization With Israel as Pompeo Talks to Govt Leaders

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Monday said the transitional government has no mandate to decide on the normalization with Israel, declining U.S. calls for normalization with Israel.

Hours before the arrival of the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to the Sudanese capital, Hamdok Convened a meeting with the leadership body of the ruling coalition FFC Central Council to discuss the normalization with Israel.

Several sources told Sudan Tribune that said the coalition members were divided on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel.

As the National Umma Party, the left and Arab nationalist groups voiced their opposition to the move, it was agreed to recall that Hamdok government has a limited mandate to achieve democratic reforms and peace.

"The meeting reiterated the (FFC)’s position on the normalization with Israel, considering the government of the transitional period which governed by the constitutional document, has no mandate on this issue," read a statement issued by the FFC after the meeting.

"The meeting emphasized the right of the Palestinian people to their land and the right to a free and dignified life," further said the large coalition with encompasses right, centre and left political forces.

The FFC had adopted a similar position after the meeting of the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 3 February 2020.

In a statement issued on 23 August, the State Department said that the Secretary of State will discuss with the Sudanese officials "continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship".



Pompeo who is expected to arrive at mid-day will meet first Hamdok and then meet al-Burhan before to hold a press conference with the Sudanese foreign minister and depart to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain.

The FFC agreed in its meeting with Hamdok to continue the dialogue with the United States on bilateral relations and Sudan’s removal from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

FFC Central Council member and leading member of the Republican Brothers Haydar al-Safi told Sudan Tribune that Hamdok did not intervene in the discussions, adding that he just listened to interventions of the participant.

Al-Safi further said several political voiced their objection of the normalization with Israel before a resolution of the Palestinian cause.

Unconfirmed reports say al-Burhan agreed with the military to support the normalization if it Washington would provide financial and economic support to Sudan and remove it from the terror list.

This article has been adapted from its original source.