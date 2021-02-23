  1. Home
  Sudan Station Soldiers on Ethiopian Border, Addis Ababa Issues an Ultimatum

Sudan Station Soldiers on Ethiopian Border, Addis Ababa Issues an Ultimatum

Published February 23rd, 2021
An Ethiopian refugee attends a gathering to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Tigray People's Liberation Front at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on February 19, 2021. In remote eastern Sudan, refugee activists are keeping the flame burning for the former rebels who dominated Ethiopian politics before being ousted from their regional stronghold of Tigray last year. Hussein Ery / AFP
Ethiopia called on Sudan to pull back its army troops on Tuesday from the borders before any dialogue could begin amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson, Dina Mufti, said in his weekly press conference that Ethiopia does not wish to enter into a conflict with Sudan.

“Our position on the border crisis with Sudan is clear and has not changed,” Mufti said in his press conference as sited by Al Arabiya, stating that Sudanese army must return to its former position prior to November 2020 to begin dialogue.  

The spokesperson reiterated accusations of “a third party” involvement the crisis.

 

“Sudan’s exploitation of Ethiopia's preoccupation with the law enforcement process in Tigray, and its violation of our borders, confirms the involvement of a third party pushing the military component in Sudan to enter into conflict with Ethiopia to implement its own agenda,” he said.

An armed conflict erupted on Nov. 4, 2020 in the Tigray region of Ethiopia between the Tigray Regional Government and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

