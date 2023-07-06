  1. Home
  3. Sudanese Army bombs RSF sites in Khartoum Bahri

Published July 6th, 2023 - 06:02 GMT
ALBAWABA - Sudanese Armed Forces bombards Rapid Support Forces (RSF) sites in Shambat and Halfaya north of Khartoum Bahri.

Tags:RSFSudanese Armed ForcesSudan

