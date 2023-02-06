  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Sudanese protest normalization with Israel

Sudanese protest normalization with Israel

Published February 6th, 2023 - 06:15 GMT
Protests in Khartoum
Men stand by a makeshift barricade made of concrete blocks during a protest march against a deal agreed the previous month between military leaders and some civilian factions on a two-phase political process since the 2021 military coup, headed towards the presidential palace in Sudan's capital Khartoum on January 24, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tens of protestors rallied in Khartoum Sunday, against normalization with Israel that is expected to take place through a signing agreement at the end of the year and is expected to take place in Washington.

The protests followed the visit of the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at the head of a large delegation, last Thursday, when he met head of the Sovereign Council army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and other top Sudanese officials to pave the way for the signing of the agreement to establish official relations between the two countries.  

Many Sudanese are against the visit and the normalization process holding banners to register their protests; some of these banners stated "Palestine is not for sale", "normalization is treachery and "Jerusalem is not for sale".

The "People's Movement / Revolutionary Democratic Current" announced, on Sunday, its rejection of normalization with Israel because of its occupation of Palestinian land, noting that "the right to normalization is decided by the civil government and the Legislative Council, and it is the only way to sustain any foreign relations." 

The statement stated "the issue of normalization with Israel requires a national dialogue that puts Sudan's supreme interests above all interests..."

Tags:KhartoumIsraelAbdul-Fattah Al-BurhanEli CohenSudan

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...