Sudanese protest normalization with Israel

ALBAWABA - Tens of protestors rallied in Khartoum Sunday, against normalization with Israel that is expected to take place through a signing agreement at the end of the year and is expected to take place in Washington.

Dozens of Sudanese rallied in Khartoum to oppose normalization with Israeli occupation and to protest against Israeli Foreign Minister's visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/LirF1yyQgL — Palestine Electronic Forces (@PEFMISSIONS) February 5, 2023

The protests followed the visit of the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at the head of a large delegation, last Thursday, when he met head of the Sovereign Council army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and other top Sudanese officials to pave the way for the signing of the agreement to establish official relations between the two countries.

Sudanese parties have expressed their rejection of Sudan's government's move forward towards normalizing relations with 'Israel', as the country's leader met last Thursday with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Khartoum to discuss reaching a normalization agreement. pic.twitter.com/KxUMgEQpTO — Palestine Responds (@PalestineRespon) February 4, 2023

Many Sudanese are against the visit and the normalization process holding banners to register their protests; some of these banners stated "Palestine is not for sale", "normalization is treachery and "Jerusalem is not for sale".

عقب زيارة وزير خارجية الاحتلال للخرطوم.. سودانيون يحتجون ضد التطبيع https://t.co/PzzsDphy6Y — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 5, 2023

The "People's Movement / Revolutionary Democratic Current" announced, on Sunday, its rejection of normalization with Israel because of its occupation of Palestinian land, noting that "the right to normalization is decided by the civil government and the Legislative Council, and it is the only way to sustain any foreign relations."

The statement stated "the issue of normalization with Israel requires a national dialogue that puts Sudan's supreme interests above all interests..."