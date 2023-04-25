Sudanese warring parties agree truce

ALBAWABA - Warring Sudanese parties agreed on a 3-day ceasefire deal, which took effect at midnight (22:00 GMT on Monday).

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) confirmed in a statement a 72-hour truce and reaffirmed its commitment to halt the fighting. It also said to open humanitarian corridors for citizens and residents who are nationals of brotherly and friendly countries.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

قيادة قوات الدعم السريع

25-4-2023



في البدء نجدد التزامنا المطلق بالهدنة الانسانية المعلنة لمدة 72 ساعة التي وافقنا عليها والتزمنا بكل شروطها من أجل فتح ممرات انسانية للمواطنين والمقيمين من رعايا الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.

نشير الى ان الطرف الثاني لم يلتزم… pic.twitter.com/NPLHKrTgdY — Rapid Support Forces - قوات الدعم السريع (@RSFSudan) April 25, 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed a truce between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF after 48 hours of negotiations.

Blinken wrote: "We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements."

Following intense negotiations, the SAF and RSF have agreed to implement and uphold a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting midnight, April 24. We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 24, 2023

Sources revealed that at least 400 people were killed since fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres noted that some U.N. workers were relocated over fears of their safety amid ongoing clashes. However, Guterres cleared that the U.N. won't be leaving Sudan.

He said: "We will continue to carry out our work inside & outside the country. Our commitment is to the Sudanese people, in support of a peaceful future."

Many countries have begun to evacuate their citizens from Sudan including Turkey, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Germany and the U.S.

Jordan confirmed evacuating over 343 Jordanians along with some Palestinians, Iraqis, Syrians and Germans on Sunday, Jordan News Agency reported.