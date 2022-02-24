Sudan's Sovereign Council Deputy Head Heads to Russia

The Deputy Head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council Wednesday arrived in Moscow from where he supported Putin’s decision to recognise separatist Ukrainian regions and to deploy troops defying the international community.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemmeti” has begun an official visit to Russia where he is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin who triggered Western sanctions against his country after his violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As war begins in Ukraine, Sudan's Sovereign Council deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo aka Hemedti visits Moscow. He commands Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (the renamed janjaweed) that played a central role in the coup and carried out the June 2019 massacre. https://t.co/CrtJxP7bvh — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 24, 2022

In statements to the media after his arrival, Hemetti expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved peacefully and to avoid war.

“As for Russia, it has the right to act in the interests of its citizens and protect its people. This is her right under the Constitution and the law,” he said

“The whole world must realize that it is their right to defend their people,” he further stressed.

In a statement covering his arrival to Moscow, the Sovereign Council did not publish statements Hemetti made in support of the Russian aggression on Ukraine.

On February 21, the Russian president recognised Ukrainian breakaway regions, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Putin who rejects Ukraine’s request for NATO membership said he had to recognise the two Russian speaking regions a long time ago.

Hemetti-led Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have already established strong cooperation with Wagner a private paramilitary force close to the Kremlin.

Sudan sends delegation to Russia for talks on cooperationhttps://t.co/Q0WtEoKZ8P pic.twitter.com/l1wpbuzlxX — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) February 23, 2022

The RSF leader, however, ambitions to get more Russian weapons for his militiamen.

Moscow seeks to consolidate relations with the Sudanese military rulers and to convince them to implement a 25-year agreement to establish a logistical and technical support base on the Red Sea for the Russian Navy.

Last December, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Head of the Sovereign Council said the agreement, signed with the former regime, was still under review.

But, al-Burhan expressed hope that its implementation would consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries.

In November 2017, former President al-Bashir had offered the deal to Putin saying he was needing Russian protection from the United States.