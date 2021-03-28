Suicide Attack Hits Indonesian Catholic Church on Palm Sunday Mass

A suicide attack targeted a Catholic church on Indonesia’s South Sulawesi Island on Sunday.

The suicide bomb exploded at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral at 10.28 a.m. local time (0328GMT), during a Catholic worship service, said head of the Public Relations of the South Sulawesi Regional Police Endra Zulpan.

A bomb exploded near a church in the South Sulawesi capital of Makassar on Sunday morning (28/3). A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a Catholic church in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province on Palm Sunday,injuring 14 people.#BombMakassar#Suicidebomber pic.twitter.com/vPQpi0nAEa — TVRI World (@TVRI_World) March 28, 2021

Police confirmed that the explosion at the Makassar Cathedral Church was a suicide bombing after investigating the remains of a dead.

"One victim is confirmed as a suicide bomber," South Sulawesi Police Chief Inspector General Merdisyam told journalists.

According to head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Argo Yuwono, two people, allegedly the bombers, arrived by motorbike and tried to get into the church.

The blast happened by the church's side entrance.

There were body parts at the scene but they are yet to be identified.



At least 14 victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals immediately.

Urging the public to remain calm and not to rely on information that is not based on official sources, Mohammad Ramdhan Pomanto, the mayor of the Makassar city, said security in the region has been increased and an investigation is underway.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack so far.

Suicide bombing cited in attack on Catholic church during mass service in Makassar, Indonesia; injuries reported https://t.co/JxkPlD6dUv pic.twitter.com/tRUlIxhSSZ — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) March 28, 2021