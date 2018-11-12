Suicide Attack Kills 3 People in Afghan Capital

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack near Kabul airport. (AFP Photo/Shah Marai)

A suicide attack close to a rally in capital Kabul killed three people on Monday, an official said.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, told Anadolu Agency, the lone attacker on foot detonated his explosives at a check point killing three people wounding eight others.

Representatives of the ethnic Shia-Hazara community had gathered hundreds to demand action against ongoing Taliban assaults in three districts of central Afghanistan.

The spokesman said the rally had ended when the explosion occurred.

Afghan army chief Gen. Mohammad Sharif Yaftali told a news conference that special forces of the army and spy agency had been dispatched to push back the rebels, adding that airstrikes will be launched against the Taliban in Malistan, Jaghori and Khas Uruzgn districts.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed announced they had overrun the Malistan district killing 42 security forces on Monday.

According to the local Salam Afghanistan radio, the Taliban attacked Khas Uruzgan district a few weeks ago, killing and injuring 63 civilians during the conflict while attacks on Jaghori and Malistan began last week.

