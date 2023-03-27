Suicide blast kills 6 in Afghanistan

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - At least six people were killed in a suicide blast in the capital Kabul on Monday.

The blast took place near Afghanistan's foreign ministry and left several injured, AFP reported.

The foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said that Afghan forces were able to identify the attacker who killed six people and "wounded a number of others."

The Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, confirmed that the suicide blast left 12 wounded, including a child.

