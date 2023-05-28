Sultan Haitham al-Said arrives in Tehran

ALBAWABA - Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said landed in Tehran on Sunday for a two-day trip to discuss regional diplomatic and security matters with high-profile Iranian officials.

The trip comes after the Omani-brokered prisoner swap between Iran and Belgium, and amid reports that Iran and the US are on the verge of a deal that would secure the release of Americans held in Iran. pic.twitter.com/2dwNMwnEw9 — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 28, 2023

Oman's Sultan was greeted by Iran's first VP Mohammad Mokhber upon his arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran. Later, at the Sadabad palace in north Tehran, he met with President Ebrahim Raisi.

This visit comes just two days after Muscat facilitated a prisoner exchange between Iran and Belgium. In 2022, a Belgian aid worker was arrested amid espionage charges and was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes. In exchange for an Iranian diplomat who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with an attempted bomb plot in France, the Belgian citizen was released.

The last official visit by an Omani sultan was in 2013 when Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said visited Tehran during the presidency of Hassan Rouhani. Sultan Qaboos also maintained good relations with Tehran and served as a liaison between Western countries and Iran.