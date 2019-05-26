Suspected Bomb Blast Leaves 13 Injured in France

At least 13 people were injured when a suspected parcel bomb explosion hit Lyon city of France Friday, local media reported.

The suspected bomb exploded in front of a bakery in Lyon.

French President Emmanuel Macron defined the explosion as "attack" in a live broadcast, although the country's authorities are yet to confirm the cause of explosion.

The French police confirmed that 13 were injured, however, none of them sustain life threatening injuries.

A hunt for a suspect is underway, who fled the area on a bike after leaving the bag, local media said.



