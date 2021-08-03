The Swede Hans Grundberg to be The New UN Yemen Envoy

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will name Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as his new Yemen envoy, according to diplomatic sources.

The appointment of Grundberg has to be approved by the UN Security Council.

If he is approved, Grundberg, who has been the European Union's Ambassador to Yemen since 2019, will replace British diplomat Martin Griffiths.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthi rebel group overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg has been appointed as the new special envoy to #Yemen, according to diplomats. https://t.co/k21Lyp3L2j — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) July 16, 2021

The conflict has claimed more than 233,000 lives, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

