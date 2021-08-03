  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The Swede Hans Grundberg to be The New UN Yemen Envoy

The Swede Hans Grundberg to be The New UN Yemen Envoy

Published August 3rd, 2021 - 06:04 GMT
Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg
Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg (Twitter)
Highlights
The appointment of Grundberg has to be approved by the UN Security Council.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will name Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as his new Yemen envoy, according to diplomatic sources.

The appointment of Grundberg has to be approved by the UN Security Council.

If he is approved, Grundberg, who has been the European Union's Ambassador to Yemen since 2019, will replace British diplomat Martin Griffiths.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthi rebel group overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The conflict has claimed more than 233,000 lives, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:SwedenHans GrundbergUN EnvoyYemenAdenSanaAntonio Guterres

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...