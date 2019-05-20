Swedish Prosecutors Want to Get Their Hands on Assange

A Swedish prosecutor filed a request to arrest WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange Monday for allegedly raping a woman in her sleep.

The request by Sweden's deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson comes a week after she held a press conference stating that the prosecution would be reopening a 2010 rape case against the Australian national.

According to the court documents, the prosecution alleges that Assange had sex with a woman while she was asleep in her home in August 2010, The Local reported.

The documents state that it is an "aggravating circumstance" as he allegedly did not use a condom, which was the "plaintiff's express will and prerequisite for sexual intercourse."

Persson said in a statement if the arrest warrant is granted, she will then issue a European arrest warrant to have Assange extradited to Sweden from England, where he is serving a 50-week jail sentence for breach of bail in 2012.





The original investigation into the allegations against Assange was shelved after he found refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, but after Ecuadorian authorities turned him over to British police April 11, Persson said last week that "the circumstances" in the case had changed.

Assange denies the allegations.

The United States has also filed an extradition warrant for Assange where he faces up to five years in prison on charges he conspired with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack Department of Defense computers.

On May 2, Assange told a British court that he would fight extradition.

"I don't wish to surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many, many awards and protected man people," he said via video from London's Belmarsh Prison.

