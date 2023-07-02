Swiss police arrests 6 teens amid France riots

ALBAWABA - Swiss police arrest six people amid France riots, five of them are teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 in protest inspired by the riots in France. Swiss police said Sunday, after more than a hundred youths damaged shops in the city center, according to AFP.

In addition to the six teens arrested in the Swiss city of Lausanne, a 24-year-old man was also among those who were arrested. Around 50 police officers were deployed to help break the protest, however, none were injured.

New footage of last night's riots in Lausanne, Switzerland, appeared on social networks. pic.twitter.com/dZ540GjyJK — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) July 2, 2023

The Lausanne Police released a statement regarding the protest saying: "Echoing the events and riots raging in France, more than a hundred youths gathered in central Lausanne and damaged businesses,", "Quite clearly, what emerges from what we have seen is that these young people during the night were inspired by the situation in France," a Lausanne police spokesman told AFP.

According to AFP, Pierre-Antoine Hildbrand, the Lausanne councilor holding the security brief, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS that "Nothing justifies these organized attempts to loot shops", "We did not have the start of a demonstration... We are facing people who organize themselves to break windows and seize goods," he said.

The killing of Nahel M.

Chaos erupted in France after the young boy was killed after he refused to stop for a police traffic check earlier on Tuesday. His death triggered wide protests in Nanterre and many cities that condemned police brutality according to media sources.

Nahel's killing led to riots and protests across France, where protestors took to the streets to dissent against French Police brutality especially when dealing with those of African descent.