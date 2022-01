ALBAWABA - According to the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights the number of those killed in the Al Ghweiran prison in Al Hasaka north Syria has climbed to 332.

المرصد السوري: ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى اشتباكات سجن غويران بالحسكة إلى 332 قتيلا https://t.co/uxG6OYojBa — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) January 30, 2022

The prison was stormed by ISIS operatives and there was a bloody clashes with the guards in the far-eastern town of Syria.