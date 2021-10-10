Syria Destroys Eight Israeli Missiles Over Homs, Six Soldiers Injured

The Russian military announced that Syrian air defense units have successfully intercepted and shot down most of the missiles launched by Israeli military aircraft at an airbase in the Arab country’s central province of Homs.

“Six F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli air force trespassed into Syria’s airspace at 21:33 p.m. local time (1833 GMT) on October 8, and fired 12 guided missiles at T-4 airbase – also known as the Tiyas military airbase – in Homs province,” Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

Syria air defense downs 8 missiles fired by Israeli regime, ,https://t.co/3eEZ6JBQkw, — Shiite News Network (@shianews313) October 10, 2021

He said Russian-made Pantsir surface-to-air missile systems, which are in service with the Syrian Armed Forces, could destroy 8 out of the 12 missiles at the time.

Syria’s official news agency, citing a military source, reported that Israeli aircraft fired several missiles from the direction of al-Tanf, a US outpost on the border between Syria, Jordan and Iraq, towards the T-4 military airport.



The source stressed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, adding that the latest aggression by the occupying Israeli regime also wounded six soldiers and resulted in “some material losses.”

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

🇷🇺🇮🇱The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Parties in Syria reported that 8 out of 12 missiles fired by Israeli F-16C fighters at the country during the attack last night were destroyed with the help of the Pantsir-S air defense missile system. — The RAGEX (@theragex) October 9, 2021

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.