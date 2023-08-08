  1. Home
  3. Syria extends UN humanitarian aid delivery permission through Turkish crossings

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 8th, 2023 - 03:18 GMT
Syrian crossings with Turkey
Aerial shot of syrian refugees camp in Kilis,Turkey. shutterstock
Highlights
This extension pertains to the use of Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings.

ALBAWABA- In a recent development, Eiri Kaneko, the spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, announced on Tuesday that Syria has prolonged the authorization for the conveyance of United Nations humanitarian assistance through two Turkish border crossings until November 13th

Also ReadIsraeli airstrike kills 4 Syrian soldiers

This extension pertains to the use of Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings. Kaneko expressed a positive sentiment: "We warmly welcome the Syrian government's extension of permission to use the Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings until November 13th." The move holds significance for ongoing relief efforts in the region.

Tags:Syriaborder crossingspermissionUN aidsTurkey

