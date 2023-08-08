Syria extends UN humanitarian aid delivery permission through Turkish crossings

ALBAWABA- In a recent development, Eiri Kaneko, the spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, announced on Tuesday that Syria has prolonged the authorization for the conveyance of United Nations humanitarian assistance through two Turkish border crossings until November 13th.

سوريا تمدد السماح بتسليم مساعدات الأمم المتحدة عبر معبرين تركيين حتى 13 نوفمبر



This extension pertains to the use of Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings. Kaneko expressed a positive sentiment: "We warmly welcome the Syrian government's extension of permission to use the Bab al-Salam and Al-Rai crossings until November 13th." The move holds significance for ongoing relief efforts in the region.