Syria refuses Israel’s help in earthquake disaster

Published February 6th, 2023 - 03:08 GMT
A wounded man lies at a hospital following a deadly earthquake that shook Syria at dawn on February 6, 2023 in Aleppo's Salaheddine district. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli sources allegedly said that Prime Minister Benjamen Netanyahu approved aid to Syria following the deadly earthquake that left over 1000 deaths and thousands injured.

Israel will send blankets, tents, and medicine to Syria, Israel's KAN news reported on Monday afternoon, according to a discussion that took place earlier among the political echelon.

A Syrian official denied the allegations shared by Israel and said: "How can Syria ask for help from an entity that has killed... Syrians for decades?" 

The official added that Syria didn't request help from Israel in the first place. 

Many countries, including Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Qatar, have offered help for Syria and Turkey after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that left over 2000 people killed and thousands injured.

