Syria to return ties with Turkey under one condition

ALBAWABA - Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad announced in a statement that Damascus is ready to return diplomatic relations with Turkey under one condition.

In detail, Mekdad said that Syria is ready to resume relations with Turkey if the later withdraw all of its troops from the country.

“Damascus would not normalize relations with Turkey, which occupies swathes of land in Syria,” Faisal Mekdad said.

Earlier this year, Syrian president Bashar Assad stressed that he won't meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan unless the later ends Turkey’s "illegal occupation."

A statement was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on May 22. Turkey cut down its relations with Syria in March 2012, about a year after war in Syria.

The statement also hailed successful Arab League Summit which was held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city on Friday with participation of Syria for the first time since civil war in 2011.

Mekdad further maintained in an interview with RT that: "The meeting between Assad and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was very warm and highlights the historical relations between the two countries.

He added: "We felt from the very important words that the Crown Prince said that the future of Syria is promising and that relations have returned to normal."