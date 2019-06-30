Syria was in The G20 Summit But in What Capacity?

Western diplomatic sources affirmed Saturday that Syria was present in all its aspects in the bilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, while Syria's Kurds represented a US-Turkish point of dispute.

The US-Russian parties also discussed reducing the Iranian power in Syria with European countries calling on Moscow and Ankara to rescue the de-escalation agreement in Idlib.

Also highlighted, was the US-Turkish tension due to Washington’s support of Syria’s Kurds and the purchasing of S-400, under the Russian-Turkish agreements in Syria.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, in a press conference after meeting US President Donald Trump in Osaka, that some of Turkey's allies are backing the terrorist attacks inside Syria.





Erdogan noted that some of the allies support groups such as Kurdistan Workers' Party and People's Protection Units that had committed ethnic purging, recruited minors and compelled individuals to migrate.

The Turkish president continued that there are serious problems and contradictions related to combatting terrorism in Syria.

Further, Trump said that Erdogan sought to eradicate the Kurds, “and I said, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t do it.’ And he didn’t do it.” The US president was hinting as to when Turkey deployed forces, last year, to delve into regions seized by Syrian Democratic Forces.

Trump told Erdogan that the purchase of S-400 is a problem -- Washington has expressed several times its rejection of the deal and granted Turkey until the 31st of next month to pull out of it because purchasing the Russian defense system contradicts with its participation with F-35 jet fighters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.