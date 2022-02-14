  1. Home
  Syrian Boy Kidnapped and Held For Ransom Released

Syrian Boy Kidnapped and Held For Ransom Released

Published February 14th, 2022 - 07:07 GMT
A picture taken during a tour organized by the Syrian Ministry of Information shows locals on motorbikes chatting on a roadside by damaged buildings in the district of Daraa al-Balad of Syria's southern city of Daraa, on September 12, 2021. (Photo by Louai Beshara / AFP)

An 8-year-old Syrian boy, who was kidnapped and held for over three months, was finally released after the boy’s family paid a ransom to the kidnappers, Syria’s state media agencies reported.

The boy, Fawaz al-Qataifan, was reportedly kidnapped in the town Ibtta north of Daraa in Syria.

Syrian state media reported that Syrian government officials repeatedly tried to locate and arrest the kidnappers, but each time they planned to raid meetings between the kidnappers and the family the kidnappers would no-show.

Eventually, a meeting was held and the boy was released after the family paid the kidnappers a reported 500 million Syrian pounds ($139,000 USD). Syrian media reported that four people connected to the kidnapping have been arrested so far.

 

