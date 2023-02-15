Syrian president meets Jordanian foreign minister in Damascus

ALBAWABA - On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman al-Safadi, in Damascus.

Safadi arrived at Damascus airport on Wednesday morning, on a visit to Syria, where he also met his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad. This visit is the first official visit by a Jordanian foreign minister to Syria, since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011

الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد يستقبل نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين أيمن الصفدي، لدى وصوله دمشق الأربعاء



وتعتبر زيارة الصفدي لدمشق أول زيارة رسمية لوزير خارجية أردني إلى سوريا، منذ اندلاع الأزمة السورية في عام 2011#الأردن #سوريا #دمشق #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/Zo17gce23d — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) February 15, 2023

The Jordanian minister's visit to Syria will be followed by a visit to Turkey, where he is scheduled to discuss, in both countries, the humanitarian situation and the countries' needs, after the violent earthquake that hit them, few days ago.

Jordan continues to send aid to the two countries, in implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II. It is slated to send an aid plane to Syria, within the next few hours of Wednesday, while another aid plane will be sent to Turkey.