Syrian president meets Jordanian foreign minister in Damascus

Published February 15th, 2023 - 10:35 GMT
Jordan and Syria flags
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman al-Safadi, in Damascus.

Safadi arrived at Damascus airport on Wednesday morning, on a visit to Syria, where he also met his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad. This visit is the first official visit by a Jordanian foreign minister to Syria, since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011

The Jordanian minister's visit to Syria will be followed by a visit to Turkey, where he is scheduled to discuss, in both countries, the humanitarian situation and the countries' needs, after the violent earthquake that hit them, few days ago.

Jordan continues to send aid to the two countries, in implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II.  It is slated to send an aid plane to Syria, within the next few hours of Wednesday, while another aid plane will be sent to Turkey.

Tags:Bashar Al-AssadAyman SafadiSyriaJordan

