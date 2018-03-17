Syrian Regime, Russian Warplanes Strike Crowded Market in Eastern Ghouta, Killing at Least 40 Civilians
Syrian children sit while awaiting to be evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the Eastern Ghouta enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on Mar.15, 2018. Thousands escaped Syria's rebel-held Eastern Ghouta into government-held territory AFP correspondents on both sides said, the largest numbers since the regime assault on the enclave began. (LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)
At least 40 civilians were killed Friday and hundreds more injured when Syrian regime and Russian warplanes struck a crowded market in Eastern Ghouta, an opposition-held Damascus suburb.
According to sources correspondent in the town of Kafr Batna, warplanes had targeted the town’s main market, which was teeming with people when it was struck.
The bodies of the dead and injured remain scattered around the targeted market amid continued attacks featuring different kinds of weapons, including napalm, the correspondent asserted.
Home to some 400,000 civilian residents, Syria’s Eastern Ghouta district has remained the target of a crippling regime siege for the last five years.
- French Military To Intervene In Syria, If 'irrefutable Evidence' Of Chemical Weapons Found
- They're Hitting Us With Air Raids And Chlorine Gas: Activists In Eastern Ghouta
This article has been adapted from its original source.
